fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Elmer Fudd at Work

By

8:20 a.m. A man reported he had video footage of a woman getting into his truck overnight and then leaving but said nothing had been taken.

10:10 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his pajama-clad wife had stepped outside to have a smoke in the morning and never came back in.

2:19 p.m. A woman who had just adopted a rescue dog was unable to catch the dog, which was sprinting continuously around her yard.

2:57 p.m. A tarp was covering a section of roadway.

5:02 p.m. A woman threw a bottle of baby formula at her nephew after he kept waking up her baby.

7:42 p.m. A large, downed tree was blocking a roadway in Whitefish.

9:02 p.m. Several dead rabbits were left on some parked cars, possibly the work of some teenagers spotted drinking in the parking lot earlier that evening.

11:57 p.m. Someone kept revving their large diesel truck, to the annoyance of some neighbors.

See All Police Blotter

Support independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work