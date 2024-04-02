Elmer Fudd at Work

8:20 a.m. A man reported he had video footage of a woman getting into his truck overnight and then leaving but said nothing had been taken.

10:10 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his pajama-clad wife had stepped outside to have a smoke in the morning and never came back in.

2:19 p.m. A woman who had just adopted a rescue dog was unable to catch the dog, which was sprinting continuously around her yard.

2:57 p.m. A tarp was covering a section of roadway.

5:02 p.m. A woman threw a bottle of baby formula at her nephew after he kept waking up her baby.

7:42 p.m. A large, downed tree was blocking a roadway in Whitefish.

9:02 p.m. Several dead rabbits were left on some parked cars, possibly the work of some teenagers spotted drinking in the parking lot earlier that evening.