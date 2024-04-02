Flathead Rivers Alliance Seeks Volunteers for Science and Safety Programs

Leaders with the Flathead Rivers Alliance (FRA) are recruiting 30 to 40 river ambassador and citizen scientist volunteers for the 2024 season to help enhance river safety, stewardship and data collection on the 219 miles of the Wild and Scenic three forks of the Flathead River, according to a news release.

FRA Executive Director Sheena Pate launched the River Ambassador Program in 2021 to educate recreationists about safety at popular river access sites on the three forks with maps and information about rules, ethics and etiquette. Loaner life jackets are available at the stations and there are permanent stations at Glacier Rim River Access Site on the North Fork and West Glacier River Access Site on the Middle Fork from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

In a partnership with Glacier National Park, Flathead National Forest, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and other agencies, the river ambassador training will be held on April 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Glacier Raft Company’s Glacier Outdoor Center in West Glacier.

Volunteers with the citizen science river recreation monitoring program use a Survey 123 mobile data collection app to document different types of river users, as well as capture wildlife and invasive species information as they float the river. In a collaboration with the Flathead National Forest and Glacier National Park, data is shared with partnering agencies along with river patrol data.

The citizen science training will be held April 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Glacier Raft Company’s Glacier Outdoor Center.

“These rivers are a lifeline for countless species, a source of adventure and solace for those who float or seek their shores, and a testament to the enduring natural world,” FRA Board President Bob Jordan said.

FRA was formed in 2019 in response to a spike in river recreation and the anticipated release of the multi-agency Comprehensive River Management Plan to protect the three forks of the Flathead River.

Stakeholders, including river outfitters, nonprofit leaders, river users and officials with Flathead National Forest and Glacier National Park, work with FRA to provide education and outreach to the public. The partnership is designed to improve management and protect the 219 miles of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act-designated system, which includes the North, Middle, and South forks of the Flathead River.

To volunteer, contact FRA at [email protected] or visit www.flatheadrivers.org.

The North Fork Road and North Fork Flathead River on June 30, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead Rivers Alliance Trainings and Events Schedule

What: Citizen Science Training

Where: Glacier Raft Company’s Glacier Outdoor Center, West Glacier

When: Tuesday, April 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: River Ambassador Training

Where: Glacier Raft Company’s Glacier Outdoor Center, West Glacier

When: Thursday, April 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Spring River Access Cleanup

Where: River access sites – meet at Marantette Park in Columbia Falls

When: Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: World Tour Paddling Film Festival

Where: O’Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish

When: Thursday, April 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Citizen Science Quality Monitoring Training

Where: Middle Fork of the Flathead River

When: Monday, May 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What: River Weed Rodeo

Where: Middle Fork of the Flathead River

When: Friday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Flathead Waters Cleanup

Where: Three Forks of the Flathead River

When: Saturday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.