Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, February 26, 2024

The Unburnt

By

4:12 a.m. A half-naked man was sitting in a dumpster while it burned around him. The fire was successfully extinguished and the man emerged unburnt.

7:55 a.m. Someone thought that a dog riding in the bed of a pickup truck looked like it was shivering from the cold.

8:58 a.m. Two vehicles had their fuel tanks drilled into but the gas had been emptied onto the ground, not stolen, so the owners suspected mischievous youth were the culprits.

9:42 a.m. A man in a red hat who was trying his hand at directing traffic was told to stop by police officers.

1:03 p.m. A black lab was wondering a neighborhood by itself.

12:05 p.m. A woman was seen sprinting down the street carrying two duffle bags and yelling about the state of the world.

12:17 p.m. A woman suspected her mailman was stealing her packages. When questioned, the mailman said the reason he hadn’t dropped off a package for her was because none had arrived at the post office that day.

2:18 p.m. A Kalispell resident was concerned that someone had dropped off five rabbits, porcupines and raccoons on their property.

4:00 p.m. Someone accidentally dialed 911 in the middle of a pickup basketball game.

4:21 p.m. A man was smoking in a No Smoking area.

4:46 p.m. A woman called 911 to report that a crime was happening. When pressed for details the woman got annoyed with dispatch and hung up.

5:43 p.m. Someone called 911 because they “just wanted to vent about outsiders moving into our town.”

