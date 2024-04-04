A Venti Wake Up Call

8:07 a.m. A man woke up to discover an espresso machine in his front yard.

8:33 a.m. Someone reported that seven people they went to high school with were messing with them by “uncreating and stealing her worlds.”

12:20 p.m. A neighborhood dog kept getting into trash cans.

1:45 p.m. A woman understood why there was a vicious dog petition for her lab circulating, given its propensity for getting out of her house by breaking through windows.