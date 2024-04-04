fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, February 29, 2024

A Venti Wake Up Call

By

8:07 a.m. A man woke up to discover an espresso machine in his front yard.

8:33 a.m. Someone reported that seven people they went to high school with were messing with them by “uncreating and stealing her worlds.”

12:20 p.m. A neighborhood dog kept getting into trash cans.

1:45 p.m. A woman understood why there was a vicious dog petition for her lab circulating, given its propensity for getting out of her house by breaking through windows.

5:25 p.m. Someone wanted to know how to address a neighbor that wanted to shoot their own dog because they “just didn’t like owning it.”

See All Police Blotter

Support independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work