Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, March 11, 2024

Why Did the Rooster Cross the Road?

4:47 a.m. A man called 911 to complain about his noisy neighbor and, when informed that there was no noise ordinance that could be enforced, got upset and began screaming at the officers.

5:12 a.m. A man who had his TV on loud enough for his neighbor to hear was mostly deaf, and it was the only way he could watch it.

8:43 a.m. A local high school’s 40-foot wrestling mat fell off the back of a truck and no one seemed to know where it had ended up.

3:34 p.m. A woman called dispatch because while she was trying to fill out her divorce paperwork, her husband kept blowing cigarette smoke in her face to distract her.

4:57 p.m. Someone dumped three roosters on the side of the road in Columbia Falls and sped off. One rooster perished while trying to cross the road.

