Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, March 15, 2024

Only Quiet Fun Allowed

8:42 a.m. A woman was wandering around a store feeding her fake baby.

11:08 a.m. A reckless driver in Columbia Falls jumped the curb and almost drove into a coffee shop.

12:56 a.m. A Lakeside resident pepper sprayed a loose dog that chased after her.

2:24 a.m. Two toddlers playing with a phone accidentally dialed 911.

2:33 p.m. A Kalispell woman was concerned that her neighbors weren’t picking up their dogs’ poop in their own backyard.

2:34 p.m. Someone wanted law enforcement help in catching a loose “chiweenie,” who seemed “bitey.”

3:24 p.m. Some high schoolers were driving recklessly away from their school.

7:39 p.m. Several teens kept egging passing cars.

11:10 p.m. An apartment resident was annoyed by how loud some neighboring kids were during their Nerf gun war.

