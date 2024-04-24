Stop Calling Us

10:34 a.m. A woman was upset that her neighbor kept landing drones on her roof.

11:40 a.m. A regular complainant to 911 was told that noise complaints are not the appropriate use of 911.

1:58 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that his girlfriend had slashed his tires and he had no easy way to leave her house.

4:49 p.m. A woman who sent a check to an out-of-state pest control company suspected she’d been scammed.

5:30 p.m. Two dirt bikers kept cutting across private property lines.