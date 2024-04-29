Not a Drug Drop

9:10 a.m. An officer responded to a report of a fake gun that someone wanted picked up.

8:27 p.m. Someone found a bike on their front lawn and didn’t know what to do with it.

10:13 p.m. A cleaning crew accidentally left behind a packet of fentanyl at a business they were cleaning.

10:36 a.m. A man was upset that a neighbor kept parking in front of his mailbox, preventing mail from being delivered for “a couple of months.”

10:30 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her neighbors have been throwing profanities and kitty litter into her yard.

11:14 a.m. A woman who was suspected of being “pretty high” while sitting in her parked car turned out to just be dealing with some emotions.

1:58 p.m. A man called 911 to report his girlfriend had slashed his cars tires.

2:01 p.m. Someone called the police department to report seeing a Facebook post about a local trail having a lot of trash nearby. Officers told the caller they should go see for themselves, instead of going off of a Facebook post.

1:38 p.m. Someone found a dog at the dog park and wanted to know what to do with it.

3:16 p.m. A suspected “drug drop” location was actually a local geocaching site.