2024 Flathead County Special Election Results

Voters across Flathead County voted in myriad elections on Tuesday, weighing in on whether to approve rural fire district levies, water and sewer board trustees, and resort district formations, depending on which sector of the county they reside. Below are the unofficial results released by the county election department. Results will not be official until they are canvassed by the Flathead County Commission at an upcoming meeting.

Evergreen Fire District

Voters in Evergreen approved a permanent levy to fund emergency services. The 77.67-mill levy is expected to net $2.55 million in its first year, replacing an existing levy that voters approved in 2019. The funding will be split to provide more than 80% revenue for operational costs, including moving to six personnel on shift 24/7 and facilitating moderate increases in wages and benefits, with the remainder reserved specifically for vehicles and capital improvements.

The mill levy will cost property owners approximately $55.94 per $100,000 of taxable value — but will be replacing the 37.72 mills currently in place, essentially doubling the current amount.

Results:

Evergreen Fire District Levy

For (1,477)

Against (1,166)

Big Mountain Resort Area Tax District

The community on Big Mountain, home to Whitefish Mountain Resort, is outside the city limits of Whitefish and doesn’t benefit from the town’s existing resort tax. To raise funds from visitors to the resort who use community services, including the Big Mountain Fire District, residents on the mountain were asked vote on the creation of a new resort tax district comprising the existing fire district boundaries. Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the district, along with a slate of five candidates to serve on the board.

The board will determine a plan for how tax revenue will be allocated within the district, which must be approved again by voters, as well as the amount, which is capped at 3% on luxury goods per state law. Resort district boards have broad latitude to allocate revenue for a variety of community-based services, though the tax was proposed primarily as a way to fund the fire department with plans to raise wages and add additional staff to all shifts.

Results:

Big Mountain Resort Tax District Creation

Yes (59)

No (10)

Big Mountain Resort Tax Board (five seats)

Catherine Andrews (49)

Ronald Benton (55)

Jay Johnston (51)

Stephen Shea (54)

Diana Tague (50)

Lakeside Water and Sewer District Board

Voters chose to retain three incumbent members of the Lakeside Water and Sewer District Board in the the first contested election in decades. Marc Liechti has served as the district’s board president for more than 17 years, James Heim has spent decades as a board member and David Cordell has served on the board since 2021. Board members serve four-year terms.

Results:

Lakeside Water and Sewer District Board of Directors (three positions)

David Cordell (219)

James Heim (317)

Marc Liechti (189)

Don Smith (171)

Write-in (22)

Hungry Horse Water and Sewer District Board

Voters elected two incumbent board members and newcomer Dan Stahlberg to serve on the board.

Result:

Hungry Horse Water and Sewer District Board (three positions)

Vivian Allen (18)

Tom Blakney (43)

Jamie Foster (75)

Dan Stahlberg (52)

Douglas Wagner (70)

Somers Water and Sewer District Board

Voters elected three incumbents and two newcomers — Leslie West and Jake Nash — to the Somers Water and Sewer District Board.

Results:

Lakeside Water and Sewer District Board (five positions)