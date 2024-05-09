fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, March 25, 2024

Old-School Phone

5:35 a.m. The suspicious person waving a flashlight in someone’s front yard was just the newspaper deliverer.

10:55 a.m. A man threatened the staff of a pizza joint with a knife.

12:22 p.m. Someone reported that a fire truck responding to an accident ran a stop sign.

12:49 p.m. While trying to rescue a calf that fell through the ice on a pond, a farmer also fell through the ice. Both were pulled out unscathed.

1:05 p.m. A man, who is usually seen sitting in his car at this time of day, was sitting on the ground next to his car.

3:45 p.m. Two apartment neighbors got in a yelling match through the air vents.

5:43 p.m. A woman and her mother-in-law were feuding.

5:53 p.m. Three cars were racing on the highway.

11:22 p.m. A wolf-like dog was wandering around Kalispell.

