Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Looking for Faith

By

10:05 a.m. An estranged wife threw rocks at her husband’s shop window.

11:55 a.m. A dog was unsuccessful in catching passing cars.

12:04 p.m. Someone stole a “pavement ends” sign.

12:43 p.m. A man was spending an inordinate amount of time gazing at a church.

1:39 p.m. A man slumped over the steering wheel of his parked truck was just taking a quick nap.

2:59 p.m. A black cow escaped its pasture and was grazing in front of a bowling alley.

5:39 p.m. Staff members at a local golf course were unable to find a patron who sped off in a golf cart but left behind his clubs.

10:58 p.m. Several people were setting off fireworks in Kalispell.

