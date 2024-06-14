fbpx
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Lawn Laments

9:22 a.m. Two people were napping in their car, which was parked on the curb.

9:26 a.m. A person accidentally dialed 911 and hung up, for the sixth time this year.

9:31 a.m. A man lying down on the sidewalk in Kalispell was just fine but had “one hell of a party last night.”

10:08 a.m. Two dogs that reportedly bark nonstop were not barking when officers visited their house.

12:13 p.m. A man gave his social security number to a woman who knocked on his door and pretended to be from his cell phone provider before he realized it was likely a scam.

12:27 p.m. A shovel was lying in the middle of the highway.

12:29 p.m. Someone from a “super elite spy organization” sent threatening messages to a Kalispell resident threatening to assassinate them if they didn’t pay $700.

1:04 p.m. Someone stole some sushi from a supermarket.

3:06 p.m. A man turned in some cash he’d found on the street, and shortly after called the precinct asking if he had any rights to the money if no one claimed it.

4:06 p.m. A woman called 911 to ask if she could leave a note on her neighbor’s door asking them to mow their lawn, as it had become unruly. Dispatch told her this was not an issue for law enforcement to deal with.

