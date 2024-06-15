fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Tire Loan

By

11:05 a.m. Someone took a set of tires from a driveway and left a note saying they were borrowing them and would return them the next day.

12:13 p.m. A woman called 911 to “turn herself in” after she yelled at her son’s bully while dropping him off at school.

1:14 p.m. A woman suspected someone had stolen a package from her porch and wanted to report a dead body around the corner from her house.

2:39 p.m. Some teenaged bullies were throwing paint-filled balloons at another teen’s car.

4:02 p.m. A store employee called 911 to report a man hiding in the bushes outside his store front. Officers responded and just found a bunch of trash in the bushes.

8:54 p.m. Two dogs kept chasing goats and chickens.

See All Police Blotter

Support independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work