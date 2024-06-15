11:05 a.m. Someone took a set of tires from a driveway and left a note saying they were borrowing them and would return them the next day.

12:13 p.m. A woman called 911 to “turn herself in” after she yelled at her son’s bully while dropping him off at school.

1:14 p.m. A woman suspected someone had stolen a package from her porch and wanted to report a dead body around the corner from her house.

2:39 p.m. Some teenaged bullies were throwing paint-filled balloons at another teen’s car.

4:02 p.m. A store employee called 911 to report a man hiding in the bushes outside his store front. Officers responded and just found a bunch of trash in the bushes.