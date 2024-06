11:46 a.m. A boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend wanted to fight.

2:46 p.m. Two women stole sundresses from a store.

6:24 p.m. A man was concerned about the bunny lying in his grandparent’s neighbor’s driveway.

11 p.m. A woman wanted to pick up her cactus from an ex-boyfriend’s house, but he refused to relinquish the plant. To retaliate, she poured her bottle of sweet tea on his car.