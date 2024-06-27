Is Your Refrigerator Running?

6:10 a.m. Two horses were running freely through West Valley.

9:59 a.m. A man reported that his wife’s cat had bitten him for the second time and wanted to know what he could do about it.

10:53 a.m. A child in a Bigfoot mask ding dong ditched a home.

11:20 a.m. A dog feasted on the neighbor’s chickens.

2:04 p.m. A Kalispell woman using a bank’s ATM did not appreciate being flipped off by a passerby.

2:06 p.m. Several appliances were stolen from an under-construction apartment building.

1:50 p.m. Two dogs were terrorizing the neighbor’s chickens, after already getting after the bunnies.

3:24 p.m. Someone called 911 to report some neighbors were engaged in a heated argument but didn’t believe they were talking to “real” police officers.

3:37 p.m. A single cow was hanging out in the road next to an “open range” sign.

6:34 p.m. Someone asked some disorderly teenagers to leave their property and was mooned in response.

8:36 p.m. A teen reported some threats to “carpet bomb” his house were made during a heated Clash of Clans game.

10:38 p.m. Someone successfully stole two cases of beer from a gas station.