Is Your Refrigerator Running?

6:10 a.m. Two horses were running freely through West Valley.
9:59 a.m. A man reported that his wife’s cat had bitten him for the second time and wanted to know what he could do about it.
10:53 a.m. A child in a Bigfoot mask ding dong ditched a home.
11:20 a.m. A dog feasted on the neighbor’s chickens.
2:04 p.m. A Kalispell woman using a bank’s ATM did not appreciate being flipped off by a passerby.
2:06 p.m. Several appliances were stolen from an under-construction apartment building.
1:50 p.m. Two dogs were terrorizing the neighbor’s chickens, after already getting after the bunnies.
3:24 p.m. Someone called 911 to report some neighbors were engaged in a heated argument but didn’t believe they were talking to “real” police officers.
3:37 p.m. A single cow was hanging out in the road next to an “open range” sign.
6:34 p.m. Someone asked some disorderly teenagers to leave their property and was mooned in response.
8:36 p.m. A teen reported some threats to “carpet bomb” his house were made during a heated Clash of Clans game.
10:38 p.m. Someone successfully stole two cases of beer from a gas station.
10:38 p.m. A man who overindulged at a local bar didn’t know if his car had been stolen, or if he just didn’t remember where he’d parked it.