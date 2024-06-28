Testing, Testing

9:20 a.m. An office employee called 911 to test that their phone line was set up.

10:07 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing a cat that looked “sneezy” hanging around an abandoned house.

10:41 a.m. A rooster kept sneaking onto a golf course.

11:29 a.m. A man butt-dialed the police while weeding his garden.

12:46 p.m. Officers spoke to a man about several complaints of his barking dog. The man stated his dog has anxiety and they were working through it.

1:12 p.m. A cat was wreaking havoc on the neighbor’s garden plots.

7:40 p.m. A woman stole her cousin’s skateboard and took it across state lines.

9:42 p.m. A man in a full-faced mask that “looked like the Joker” was driving around Kalispell.