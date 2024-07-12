Boom Boom Pow

10:15 a.m. A participant in the Fourth of July parade accidentally dialed 911.

5:53 p.m. Fireworks.

7:13 a.m. A couple of kids were lighting off fireworks in town.

1:10 p.m. A woman in Whitefish preemptively called 911 to report that she expected her neighbors to shoot off fireworks into her trees and at her house because they do it every year.

6:35 p.m. A turtle was slowly crossing Highway 93 at an intersection.

8:19 p.m. Some people shot off fireworks in Kalispell and hit the glass door of a building.

9:36 p.m. Three teens started a dumpster fire in a parking lot with fireworks.

9:36 p.m. A group of teenagers was setting off fireworks on a basketball court.

9:58 p.m. Some campers were lighting off fireworks in a nearby parking lot.

10 p.m. Several people near the fairgrounds were lighting off fireworks.

10:05 p.m. More people were lighting off fireworks in town.

10:14 p.m. An individual called 911 to express their anger at the constant fireworks that were scaring her dog. She didn’t want law enforcement to come by because they hadn’t done anything last year, so “why would it be any different” this time.

10:21 p.m. More fireworks.

10:30 p.m. Some men in Hungry Horse were throwing fireworks at passing cars.

10:30 p.m. Law enforcement advised a Kalispell resident about city ordinances around lighting off fireworks in town.

10:53 p.m. Some youths were lighting off fireworks.

11:05 p.m. More fireworks in city limits.

11:15 p.m. Fireworks.

11:22 p.m. Some individuals disposed of some fireworks in a trash can, which subsequently caught fire.

11:42 p.m. Some individuals lighting off fireworks in a field were a county problem, not the city’s.

11:40 p.m. A woman was upset that the fireworks were keeping her up late when she had to work in the morning.

11:42 p.m. Another individual called 911 to complain about fireworks in their neighborhood.

11:53 p.m. A firework landed on the roof of a house.