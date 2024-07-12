Brock Osweiler Hosts Flathead Football Camp for Second Year

When Caleb Aland took over as head football coach for Flathead High School in 2022, he knew he wanted to connect the best of Braves past with the current athletes in the community. One name came to mind: Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler, who was inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame last month, graduated from Flathead High in 2009 and matriculated to Arizona State University where he he set numerous records as the starting quarterback. In the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos selected him as the 57th pick, starting a seven-year career in the professional league.

His professional highlight came in 2015 when Osweiler started against the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and led the Broncos to a 30-24 victory. The Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50 that season.

“It took me a while after getting the job to get in touch with Brock,” Aland said. “Successful people, especially successful athletes, I think are often inundated with requests from anyone who knew them, but he always makes time for the Flathead community. That’s time that becomes so important to the Flathead’s high school players and especially the younger generation of football players.”

Last summer, Osweiler joined Aland and the Braves for a two-day football camp that featured 10 teams as well as more than 100 youth for a kids camp. This year, the camp will be a single-day affair for youth and high schoolers and is set to blow last year’s event out of the water.

According to Aland, more than 200 kids in the third through eighth grade range preregistered for the camp.

A Flathead Braves football helmet. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“Kids at that age, a lot of them are still trying to figure out if they like football or not. It’s important to give them positive experiences in the early years, because we also know that one bad experience with sports at a young age can ruin the game for them,” Aland said. “If you ask every kid at camp if they want to play in the NFL, I’ll bet most of them would say yes. We want them to get to high school and say, ‘hey, I’m here because I remember the day we had football camp with Brock.’ Even if they don’t want to be a quarterback, they want to be around someone who’s been to the Super Bowl, and we want everyone to have the best time at camp.”

In addition to his appearances at summer football camps, Osweiler helped fund the revamped strength facility at Flathead High School in 2020, giving kids a state-of-the art training center.

“It says a lot about Brock that he’s been so willing to stay involved with the school and the community 15 years after graduating,” Aland said. “And I think it says just as much about the school and the community, that we’re the kind of program that he still wants to have a hand in.”

The Flathead Braves Football camp for high school and youth players will take place at Legends Stadium on July 20. The camp will feature a throwing session for high school athletes from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by the camp for youth players from 10:30 a.m.-noon. A tailgate with food provided by 406 BBQ and Sweet Peaks will follow, and parents and family members are encouraged to hang around and watch the action.

The camp is free to attend, though athletes who did not register before July 11 are not guaranteed a camp shirt. For more information visit fhsbravesfootball.com.

