Just Chatting

9:11 a.m. A dog was bullying other dogs at the dog park.

9:28 a.m. Someone reported their neighbor lit off firecrackers every morning for the last week.

2:08 p.m. A woman mowing her lawn reported that a man drove past her house six times before asking her if she was a professional lawn mower, and then propositioning her.

2:50 p.m. The suspects in a highway robbery committed in Kansas got away in a van associated with a Kalispell business.

3:24 p.m. Someone stole the flower display from a storefront.

4:27 p.m. Two dogs got into a fight during a game of fetch.

7:12 p.m. A stolen truck was located abandoned in a field.

10:03 p.m. Some youths tore off the railing from a stairwell.