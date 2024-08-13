Be Bear Aware

5:25 p.m. Officers noticed a large bonfire and advised revelers such things were not allowed on public land.
9:09 a.m. A dogsitter refused to return the dog to their friend.
11:25 a.m. Someone called 911 to express their concern for a momma duck and her ducklings that were crossing a parking lot.
12:06 p.m. A dog jumped its fence, bit a passing dog, and jumped back into its yard.
1:34 p.m. A woman was accused of doing something she didn’t do.
5:39 p.m. A movie theater employee was concerned that moviegoers were leaving their dogs in their cars for the duration of a film.
10:42 p.m. Several youths were riding dirt bikes on the Parkline Trail in Kalispell.
10:44 p.m. Some people camping near the Flathead Valley wanted to know what to do about the bear outside their tent.