Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Be Bear Aware

5:25 p.m. Officers noticed a large bonfire and advised revelers such things were not allowed on public land.

9:09 a.m. A dogsitter refused to return the dog to their friend.

11:25 a.m. Someone called 911 to express their concern for a momma duck and her ducklings that were crossing a parking lot.

12:06 p.m. A dog jumped its fence, bit a passing dog, and jumped back into its yard.

1:34 p.m. A woman was accused of doing something she didn’t do.

5:39 p.m. A movie theater employee was concerned that moviegoers were leaving their dogs in their cars for the duration of a film.

10:42 p.m. Several youths were riding dirt bikes on the Parkline Trail in Kalispell.

10:44 p.m. Some people camping near the Flathead Valley wanted to know what to do about the bear outside their tent.

