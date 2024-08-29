fbpx
Glacier Park Reopens Alpine Sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road

Following a Wednesday closure due to winter-like conditions, park officials reopened the scenic highway late Thursday morning; trail closures remain in place

By Beacon Staff
Winter conditions along an alpine stretch of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on Aug. 28, 2024. Photo by Karen Hutchison

Glacier National Park officials on Thursday reopened the alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road following a temporary closure on Wednesday, when a burst of winter weather created hazardous driving conditions.

Although the full length of the Sun Road is now open to motorists, officials have closed a pair of popular trails in the park’s high country — the Hidden Lake Trail and the Highline Trail from Logan Pass to Granite Park chalet — “due to hazardous conditions caused by snow, slush and ice,” according to a press release Thursday.

“The closures will remain in place until conditions improve. The park will continually evaluate trail conditions to see when the closures can be lifted,” the release states.

Visitors should check the park website for updated trail status information.

Park officials encouraged visitors to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week. Check the weather forecast and park road status before you visit, dress for varying degrees of weather, carry the 10 essentials, and be on alert for potential hazards on roadways and trails.

[email protected]

