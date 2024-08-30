fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

When Life Gives You Guns ‘n Lemons

9:14 a.m. Two pit bulls were harassing a horse and killing chickens.

12:05 p.m. The owner of a dog left in a hot car told a police officer the dog was “pampered and cared for,” and was upset when the officer responded that people who care about their dogs don’t tend to leave them in cars during the summer.

12:21 p.m. Someone called 911 after watching a stray dog jump into a pond but hadn’t seen the dog exit the pond.

1:16 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor’s dog had very bad tooth hygiene.

2:02 p.m. A man was trying to change his car’s tire in the middle of an intersection.

5:52 p.m. A man set up a table in a parking lot with a sign saying there were “guns and lemonade for sale.”

10:33 p.m. A man lying on the ground was just trying to sleep off the drinks he’d had at the bar before heading home.

