When Life Gives You Guns ‘n Lemons

9:14 a.m. Two pit bulls were harassing a horse and killing chickens.

12:05 p.m. The owner of a dog left in a hot car told a police officer the dog was “pampered and cared for,” and was upset when the officer responded that people who care about their dogs don’t tend to leave them in cars during the summer.

12:21 p.m. Someone called 911 after watching a stray dog jump into a pond but hadn’t seen the dog exit the pond.

1:16 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor’s dog had very bad tooth hygiene.

2:02 p.m. A man was trying to change his car’s tire in the middle of an intersection.

5:52 p.m. A man set up a table in a parking lot with a sign saying there were “guns and lemonade for sale.”