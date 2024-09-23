Citizen Scientists Invited to Glacier National Park’s Hawk Watch Event

Each fall, golden eagles migrate from their northern breeding grounds to warmer climates. One of the most important golden eagle migration routes in North America passes directly through Glacier National Park along the Continental Divide. Many other raptors also use this migration corridor during the fall and spring months.

In the mid-90s, biologists documented nearly 2,000 golden eagles migrating past Mount Brown in the park’s Lake McDonald Valley annually. Recent data from outside Glacier National Park indicates a significant decline in golden eagle numbers. Due to this concern, the park initiated a Citizen Science Raptor Migration Project in 2011 to investigate possible locations for a Hawk Watch site. Hawk Watch sites are part of an international effort to track longterm raptor population trends using systematic migrating raptor counts. Observers also record data on sex, age, color morph and behavior of raptors, as well as weather and environmental conditions. To see a map of Hawk Watch sites around the world, check out the HawkCount website.

Glacier National Park will host its annual Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Lake McDonald Lodge.

The event will be held at the golden eagle interpretative sign near Jammer Joe’s parking lot, beginning at 11 a.m. Park biologists will teach volunteers how to identify and count migrating raptors. Educators from Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center will also be on site with live raptors from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to provide a close-up on raptor species that migrate past Mount Brown.

For the last hour of the event, counting migrating raptors will resume from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own binoculars (there will be a small number provided) and be prepared to count golden eagles on their annual migration south past Mount Brown.

“Biologists, park staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about the integral role of raptors in our ecosystems, the risks they face, and why Glacier has started the Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program,” according to a Glacier Park news release announcing the event.

Attendees are not required to stay for the whole time; snacks and hot beverages will be provided.

A migrating golden eagle as viewed from the slopes of Mount Brown in Glacier National Park on Oct. 9, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Beginning Sept. 23 and continuing through October, volunteers can also choose to count migrating raptors from the Jammer Joe’s parking lot at Lake McDonald Lodge from noon to 4 p.m. each day, or hike on their own to count migrating raptors just below Mount Brown fire lookout.

The hike to the Mount Brown observation point is about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) one way (about 9 miles/14.5 kilometers roundtrip) with an elevation gain of over 4,000 feet (1,220 meters). Volunteers interested in hiking to the observation point and participating in the count should email the Glacier Citizen Science Office, [email protected], for additional details.

Glacier National Park Conservancy donors provide support for this program. Contact [email protected] or call (406) 888-7986 for more information.

