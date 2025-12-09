Flathead County School Enrollment Dips for Third Consecutive Year

For the third year in a row, Flathead County’s public school districts saw an enrollment drop. Private schools, too, saw a decline in enrollment figures this year.

Overall, enrollment dropped by 2% across the valley, to the tune of 333 fewer students enrolled in county schools than in 2024.

Enrollment figures matter for Montana’s public schools, which receive funds from the state based on “average number belonging,” or ANB. ANB refers to a per-student entitlement districts receive. The more students, the more funding; and the inverse also rings true.

From fall 2024 to fall 2025, public elementary schools in the valley experienced an overall decrease of 157 students, a 2% change.

Swan River had the largest decline in its student population by percentage change. The small, rural district saw an 11% drop, from 159 students in 2024 to 142 in 2025.

Five of the valley’s 19 elementary districts saw increases in their enrollment this year. Deer Park, Olney-Bissell and Helena Flats each had 1% bumps. Cayuse Prairie and Kila had larger enrollment changes, increasing their respective student populations by 5% and 8%.

Charlie Wiest, Deer Park’s superintendent, said Deer Park has long maintained steady enrollment. He pointed to the school’s reputation and staff as reasons for that. The school district — the valley’s oldest one — unsuccessfully attempted to pass a bond in May, which would have paid for needed repairs and updates to old buildings. Olney-Bissell Superintendent Trevor Dahlman echoed Wiest’s sentiment about maintaining steady enrollment figures over the years as well. In the small rural districts, a difference of one or two additional students can have an impact on their figures.