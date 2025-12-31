Republican Property Tax Split Presses on, Months After the Party Divided Votes on Tax Reform at the Legislative Session

When the state legislature met at the beginning of 2025, one issue was top of mind.

“The most important issue for Montanans as we started that session was providing property tax relief,” said Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton. “It wasn’t social issues, it wasn’t anything else, it was property tax relief.”

Bedey, along with a slew of other legislators and stakeholders, had participated in a property tax task force convened by the governor to come up with solutions a year before the session happened. Residential property values have soared in Montana since the COVID pandemic — and along with it, residential property taxes have climbed.

But throughout the session, legislators didn’t see eye-to-eye on what measures would offer meaningful tax relief to Montanans. Some pushed for Senate Bill 90, a measure that would have redirected some state bed tax revenue to property tax rebates. More recently, the state’s Chamber of Commerce has begun calling for conversation about implementing a statewide sales tax. Montana is one of only a handful of states that doesn’t have one in place. Eventually, in the session’s waning days, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans passed House Bill 231 and Senate Bill 542. The pair of bills rewrote tax rates and will implement a homestead exemption starting next year.

Debate over the bills has endured well after the legislature passed them, with lawmakers duking it out over their consequences in newspaper opinion pages across the state. Some herald the achievements of HB 231 and SB 542; others have raised issues and concerns with the laws.

It’s a battle of rhetoric, taking place among a Republican Party trying to determine how it wants to govern as it’s gained political power in a historically purple state. That debate became a major storyline during the 2025 legislative session. Some Republicans crossed party lines and sided with Democrats to pass Medicaid expansion, property tax relief, and reject a slew of bills aimed at making Montana’s court races partisan. It earned some of those who crossed the aisle ire from fellow Republican Party members.

Now, the ongoing rhetorical battle over property taxes has entered a new chapter, as Senate President Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, calls attention to a larger-than-usual dollar amount the state will have to fill for school funding.

Over the next two years, roughly $126.2 million is projected to flow from Montana’s general fund toward education, filling in the Base Amount for School Equity (BASE) that schools rely on to operate.

The $126.2 million is much higher than the typical amount. Usually, around $15 million to $30 million from the state’s coffers helps backfill education depending on fluid school enrollment figures that play a large role in determining school funding in the state, according to Lance Melton, the long-term executive director of the Montana School Boards Association. The $126.2 million amount may not be exact. In recent years, falling school enrollment means school funding has come in under budget. But it’s uncertain, because Montana’s school funding relies heavily on the number of students in classrooms, which changes year-to-year.

Regier claims the higher dollar amount this year is indicative of a “sloppy” legislative process.

“I’m not going to say the sky is falling,” Regier said. “My point as a legislator is like, this is a horrible way to be doing budgeting and appropriations. That big of a mistake is embarrassing.”

Other legislators and education advocates bristled at the suggestion the $126.2 million, known as a “supplemental,” was a mistake. Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, the architect and sponsor of HB 231, said the figure appeared on every fiscal note about the bill.

“To pretend it was unknown is bull,” Jones said. “It was known.”

Melton, with the Montana School Boards Association, seconded Jones. He said the supplemental was a known factor. Melton added that funding for schools is constitutionally required, so the state must fill it.

As it stands, school funding in Montana can be likened to a two-legged stool. The first leg: state trust land funding. The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Office of Public Instruction announced Dec. 15 that $80.8 million will flow to schools from trust lands this year. And the second leg comes from the 95 mills, a figure that fluctuates depending on taxable value of residential property. Then, whatever those two funding sources don’t fill, the state provides.

The reason the state’s input increased this year is because, with the tax code rewrite, taxable values fell this year. In turn, it required the state to put more funding into the pot to make it up. Melton said education advocates have long called for the state to put more into education, and the change should make local property taxpayers “elated.” In the future, the large number to be filled as a supplemental will shrink, with the figure reflected in the state’s budget.

But legislators disagree on several aspects of the $126.2 million supplemental, from its significance and impact on the state’s schools, to where the blame lies for its existence. Their disagreements reveal remaining rifts from the legislative session.

Regier, the Senate president, said having a supplemental that high puts schools in a precarious position. If things remain status quo, he said the money should be backfilled. But should a depression or recession hit, for instance, Regier said an adequately-funded school system would have to be funded in that environment — which could mean less money to go around.

“There’s always a question mark every session that we come in of: what is the legislature going to fund?” Regier said. “If you’re coming in as any program, what does the economic landscape look like?”

And, he argues, no matter what, asking for more funding than a program was budgeted for is a challenging position to be in.

Bedey, a Hamilton Republican who has long been a leading voice in legislative conversations on education, said the idea that the supplemental or the property tax bills passed by the legislature will adversely affect school funding is untrue.

“I’m concerned that the people who are making those sorts of assertions … either misunderstand school funding or they are grasping at straws in order to attack the property tax bills passed by the legislature and signed by the governor,” Bedey said.