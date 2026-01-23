Logan Health President to Step Down in March

Logan Health President Kevin Abel announced late Thursday that he will be stepping down from his role with the organization, effective March 1.

Abel in 2024 was named co-CEO of the Billings Clinic-Logan Health system alongside Dr. Clint Seger, the chief physician executive and CEO of Billings Clinic, before Seger in November 2025 was named sole CEO of Montana’s largest healthcare system. Abel has been with Logan Health since 2018.

“It has been an honor to serve this organization for the past eight years and to work alongside such a dedicated and compassionate team,” Abel said in a press release. “As you know, our health system moved to a single CEO earlier this month with Dr. Clint Seger stepping into this role. At the time of the announcement and today, I remain steadfast in my support for Dr. Seger.

“When you combine Clint’s clinical and leadership experience with the talent, compassion and devotion of our caregivers and staff, Logan Health is exceptionally well positioned to deliver outstanding care for decades to come.”

Abel’s departure comes just over two years after Logan Health and the Billings Clinic, two of Montana’s largest hospitals, officially merged in September 2023.

Leadership will now begin the process to find Abel’s replacement, Seger said.

“In the short term, we are working on a smooth transition incorporating input from our teams,” Seger said in a statement to the Beacon. “We will be working closely with the Logan Health Board and our internal stakeholders over the weeks ahead to begin a thoughtful process of identifying the next president.”

Following March 1, Abel plans to take a personal pause from his 27 years of health care leadership to spend time with family before exploring future opportunities, according to the press release.

“I am deeply grateful for the many relationships formed over the years, and I am incredibly proud of the work being done every day across our system,” Abel said. “Logan Health has a very bright future.”

