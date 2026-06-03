GOP Endorsements Get Split Review in Primary Results

Tuesday night’s election results showed a mixed bag on the question of how much weight the Flathead County GOP’s endorsements and the state GOP’s Honor Roll designations carried with voters in the Republican primary.

Flathead-area Republicans split between electing Republicans backed by the party, and electing Republicans who did not receive the party’s blessing. Those results mirrored a similar dynamic statewide, with each of the Republican Party’s factions winning several key races.

In the Flathead, incumbent state Rep. Courtenay Sprunger overcame her challenger’s backing from the state and local GOP. She won a commanding 65% of the vote to move forward to the general election as she seeks her third term representing the heart of Kalispell. Sprunger said she felt “blessed to have the support of the people.”

She added she saw the sheriff’s race as evidence that local Republicans are willing to think independently rather than following the central committee’s recommendations. Incumbent Sheriff Brian Heino won his reelection bid with 89% of the vote. His win Tuesday came despite the county central committee declining to back him in a surprise move in March.

“Overall, my perspective is that the sheriff’s race was a referendum on the local party’s decisions, and I think that it is a signal from the people that they want to see more unity and more teamwork from the party,” Sprunger said.

As for the sheriff, Heino has no Democratic candidate to face in November. His Tuesday night win teed up his third four-year term as Flathead County’s sheriff.

“Thank you Flathead County for your trust, your loyalty and your vote!” Heino posted on Facebook Tuesday.

But incumbent Reps. Lyn Bennett and Linda Reksten each fell to challengers from the right on Tuesday night. In the primaries, each faced headwinds from their local central committees and were passed over for the state GOP’s Honor Roll. Instead, local entrepreneur Shaun Pandina will move forward to November’s election in Bennett’s House District 4. He’ll face Democrat Paula Koch in the competitive district containing parts of Whitefish and Columbia Falls. And in Lake County, Reksten’s challenger, Finley Warden, will run against Democrat Dalton Bradford in the general election.

In a statement, Pandina thanked Bennett and said he respected the service she gave to her community; while also stating he was “honored” to be the Republican nominee for HD 4 and highlighting that his win belonged to the people.

“I am listening, your voice is clear,” Pandina wrote. “Your taxes are too high, you don’t want shifts you want relief. The state budget keeps growing. I see the people doing the hardest work in this district have been the last ones anyone in Helena thinks about. That changes in November.”

In House Districts 3 and 6, which each featured Republican primary matchups between candidates who hadn’t previously held office, results were again mixed in terms of whether the GOP-tapped candidates came out on top.

In HD 6, which Rep. Amy Regier vacated to run for the state Senate, Jim Riley bested his opponent, Arthur Dunn. Riley had backing from the Flathead County Republican Central Committee and state GOP.

Republican voters in HD 3 elected Derek Peachey, a technology entrepreneur, to take on incumbent Rep. Debo Powers, a Democrat, in Whitefish come November. Peachey faced off in the primary against Cathy Mitchell, who earned the Republican nomination in that district in 2024; however, Peachey had the backing of the state and local GOP in the race this year.

Peachey said his goal in the primary was to keep a positive message and remain issues-focused, which he feels his campaign hit the mark on. When he talks to voters, he said they want candidates to express civility and respect. He thinks upholding those values will be a strong campaign strategy as he runs against Powers in the general election.

As for party divisions, Peachey said he never sought out any endorsements from the party during the primary cycle. But in the wake of his win, he said he heard from several fellow local Republicans — some who were endorsed, and some who weren’t.

“We are organically coalescing already, and we all need to get onboard with a mission, which is as a party, to put our party in power,” Peachey said.

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