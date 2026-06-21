Flathead Beacon Named Best Online Newspaper

The Flathead Beacon was named the best online newspaper in the state for the third year in a row at the Montana Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Friday night at the association’s 141st annual convention, which was held in Miles City.

In total, the Beacon took home 25 awards and 15 first-place plaques, including for investigative journalism, education coverage, breaking news, feature writing, photography and website.

First Place Awards

Best Online Newspaper – Flathead Beacon

Best Website – Flathead Beacon

Best Investigative Journalism – Maggie Dresser, “A Revolving Door”

Best Education Coverage – Maggie Dresser, “On the Blackfeet Nation, Shield Keepers are Working to Reverse Historical Trauma”

Best Breaking News Coverage – Mariah Thomas & Zoë Buhrmaster, “‘You Can’t Let Us Starve’: Food Bank Directors, Blackfeet Leaders Brace for ‘Food Emergency’ as SNAP Benefits Cliff”

Best Feature/Lifestyle Story – Zoë Buhrmaster, “A Place to Scream”

Best Sports Story – Lauren Frick, “Film Exploring Blackfeet Nation Language, Indian Relays Wins at Banff Film Festival”

Best Headline Writing – Tristan Scott

Best Digital/Multimedia Presentation – Beacon Staff, “‘Silver Tsunami’ Hits the Flathead Valley”

Best Portrait Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “Long Road to School”

Best Use of Social Media – Beacon Staff, “Our Favorite Photography of 2025”

Best Online Ad – Dwayne Harris, “David Fetviet – We Set the Standard”

Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad – Dwayne Harris, “David Fetviet – We Set the Standard”

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Color – Pierce Ware, “Markus Foods”

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Color – Pierce Ware, “Urban Woods”

Second Place Awards

Best Continuing News Coverage – Tristan Scott, “Forest Service/National Park Service Layoffs”

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Tristan Scott, “In the Flathead Valley, Wealthy Private Landowners Leave Former Timberland Unlocked to the Public”

Best Graphic – Dwayne Harris, “The Next Century of National Park Stewardship”

Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing – Rob Breeding, “Win for Public Landowners”

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Color – Pierce Ware, “Chalet View Ad”

Best Use of Social Media – Beacon Staff, “Pond Skim”

Third Place Awards

Best Column Writing – John McCaslin, “The Montana Study”

Best General News Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “Handcuffs and Handguns”

Best Niche Publication – Beacon Staff, Flathead Living

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Tristan Scott, “The Costly Quest to Save Smith Lake”