Health Officials Identify Three Measles Exposure Sites in Flathead County

A person infected with measles visited Flathead County from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, exposing people at three known sites across the valley, health officials announced Sunday. Officials said they are awaiting test results on a suspected case and said more exposure sites may be identified.

The Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed two measles cases in residents last year, when Montana saw its first measles outbreak in 35 years. The county has expanded resources for people with questions about the disease, including an online self-assessment tool and a prerecorded measles information phone line.

Known exposure sites and dates include:

Glacier Highland Gift Store & Restaurant in West Glacier, Sept. 8 to 11

Logan Health Primary Care in Columbia Fall s, Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m.

s, Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. Amtrak Train 8, eastbound from West Glacier on Sept. 11

Anyone who may have been exposed during those timeframes should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and complete the county’s online self-assessment form, which can be found here.

When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, they release tiny droplets containing the measles virus. The virus can linger in the air up for to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. It can also spread when a person touches contaminated surface and then touches their mouth, eyes or nose.

Initial symptoms usually include a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, along with small white spots inside the cheeks. A red rash typically appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Health officials urge anyone who develops symptoms to call their health care provider immediately. People who believe they may have measles should stay home and avoid visitors until they are no longer contagious or measles has been ruled out.

People who are immune through vaccination, lab-confirmed immunity or prior infection, as well as those born before 1957, are generally not considered at risk. Officials said about 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed will become infected. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is about 97% effective after two doses and is the best protection against the disease.

Self-assessment tools, the measles phone line and other resources are available on the county’s measles website, where confirmed cases and exposure locations will be posted.

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