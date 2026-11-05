Democratic Candidates Emerge Victorious in Competitive North Valley House District Races

Democratic candidates Debo Powers, House District 3, and Paula Koch, House District 4, secured comfortable victories on Election Day — marking the first time both districts will send Democrats to Helena in the ruby-red Flathead Valley following redistricting in 2024.

Powers, the District 3 incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Derek Peachey, a technology entrepreneur and small-business investor who lives in Whitefish, by capturing 55% of the vote, or 3,304 of the ballots cast, according to complete, unofficial results. The district includes parts of Whitefish and northern Columbia Falls, as well as Olney, Polebridge, West Glacier and Essex.

District 4, which includes parts of Whitefish and most of Columbia Falls, saw a battle between two candidates in search of their first terms as legislators. Koch won the seat in Helena over local entrepreneur Shaun Pandina, whose Election Day defeat comes on the heels of a decisive Republican primary win in June over the District 4 incumbent, state Rep. Lyn Bennett. Koch’s flip of the seat was fueled by the 55%, or 2,748 votes cast for her in the race Tuesday, according to complete, unofficial results.

“This win isn’t just for me. It’s for ALL the people of House District 4,” Koch wrote in a social media post Wednesday morning. “This morning, I am truly humbled by the level of support this campaign received. The goal of this campaign was to listen and represent all. That is exactly what I intend to do in Helena.”

This is the first time Democrats have held both seats in the two north Flathead Valley districts since the redrawing of the state’s legislative map ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

Election Day two years ago saw a split ticket as Powers, a Democrat, and Bennett, a Republican, were tapped by voters to represent the districts’ newest constituents. Both candidates narrowly secured victories in the competitive District 3 and District 4, with Powers winning by fewer than 240 votes and Bennett winning by fewer than 250 votes.

On Tuesday night, Powers and Koch saw larger margins in their wins, with Powers winning by 553 votes, and Koch winning by 460 votes, according to complete, unofficial results.

Paula Koch (D), HD 4 candidate. Courtesy photo

Koch’s District 4 seat flip is a microcosm of state and federal results seen across the country Tuesday night, with many Democrats riding a historic blue wave into elected office. District 4 is one of at least two House seats in the state that switched to Democratic representation this election, according to unofficial results.

While the seat pickup and retention for Democrats in an otherwise staunchly Republican Flathead Valley is notable, party affiliation was never the focus on the campaign trail for Powers or Koch. All four candidates across District 3 and District 4 delivered messages of prioritizing their community — for which they all have deep ties — over the letter next to their name on the ballot.

“I also want to thank Shaun Pandina for his willingness to represent our communities,” Koch wrote in her social media statement. “Without ever meeting each other, we can both sleep well knowing we ran clean campaigns focused on the issues and not on attacking one another. I respect him for that, and I thank him for putting himself forward to serve our communities.”

Powers, of Polebridge, spent more than three decades as a teacher and administrator, and has long been involved in the outdoor community locally and statewide as a public-lands advocate. She was also appointed as District 3’s representative from late 2019 through January 2021, following the resignation of three-term Democratic state Rep. Zac Perry.

Like her previous bids, Powers’ campaign this go-around was largely anchored in affordability, public education, public lands and the environment. She pitched herself to voters as a hard worker who has a track record of working across party lines to deliver for her constituents in District 3.

“I’m feeling very excited about getting back to Helena and working with other legislators to get things done for people in HD 3,” Powers told the Beacon on Wednesday. “We have a lot of things to work on like fixing the glitches in property taxes, new regulations for data centers, and fully funding our public schools.”

State Rep. Debo Powers on the House Floor in the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Koch is a longtime Whitefish resident who has spent more than 30 years as an educator in Columbia Falls. Koch holds a Montana Administrative Education License, a Master of Science in special education and Spanish, and a degree in recreation management, and has served on the board of the Tamarack Grief Resource Center. Her main campaign platforms centered on public education and fair school funding, healthcare access and mental health care, and protecting the environment and public lands.

As of mid-October, Koch boasted the largest local general election fundraising haul of any candidate running for the state House or Senate. She raked in more than $53,000 in her first bid for office, which was more than three times the haul of her opponent.

“I promise to keep showing up, keep listening, and keep working toward the things you have told me matter most: quality health care, affordable housing, clean air and water, and access to our public lands,” Koch said. “I have heard you. You have placed your trust in me, and I will work every day to represent our people of House District 4.”

The 70th Montana Legislature begins on Jan. 4, 2027.

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