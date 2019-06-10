Flathead Beacon Named Best Weekly Newspaper in Montana

The Flathead Beacon was named the best weekly newspaper in the state at the Montana Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the association’s 134th annual convention in Big Sky.
In total, the Beacon took home 52 awards and 26 first-place plaques, including General Excellence, Best Overall Website, and the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper. The Beacon’s quarterly magazine, Flathead Living, won Best Niche Publication.
The Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper in Montana.
Beacon Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown was chosen as the next president of the association, a term that lasts one year, and the 135th convention will be held in the Flathead Valley in 2020.
First Place Awards
Thomas Dimsdale Award (Best Weekly Newspaper) – Flathead Beacon
General Excellence – Flathead Beacon
Best Niche Publication – Beacon Staff, Flathead Living magazine
Best Newspaper Special Section – Dwayne Harris, Picnic in the Park
Best Website – flatheadbeacon.com
Best Digital Presentation – Beacon Staff, “Disappeared”
Best News Story – Tristan Scott, “Bitcoin Under the Big Sky”
Best Sports Story – Andy Viano, “Eight Yards from Glory”
Best Feature Story – Tristan Scott, “Searching for Jon”
Best Sports Feature – Andy Viano, “Quiet Lion”
Best Lifestyle Coverage – Tristan Scott, “A Digital Dilemma for Wild Places”
Best Education Coverage – Andy Viano, “Rebranding the University of Montana”
Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Tristan Scott, “Warding Off Wolves”
Best Investigative Journalism – Andy Viano, “Fight of Her Life”
Best Column Writing – Myers Reece, “Baby Gus”
Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing – Tristan Scott, “Catching Up”
Best Front Page – Steve Larson, The Food Issue
Best Graphic – Dwayne Harris, Digital Dilemma
Best News Photo – Justin Franz
Best Feature Photo – Greg Lindstrom
Best Portrait Photo – Justin Franz
Best Online Ad – Beacon Staff, Hidden Key Escape Games
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Julianna Marttila, 406 Bar & Grill
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Dwayne Harris, Izaak Walton Inn
Best Newspaper Promotional Ad – Steve Larson, “All the Tools Your Business Needs”
Best Marketing Campaign – Steve Larson, McGarvey, Heberling, Sullivan & Lacey
Second Place
Best Sports Story – Andy Viano
Best Sports Feature – Andy Viano
Best Lifestyle Coverage – Molly Priddy
Best Education Coverage – Myers Reece
Best Investigative Journalism – Molly Priddy
Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing – Rob Breeding
Best Front Page – Dwayne Harris
Best Graphic – Steve Larson
Best Feature Photo – Greg Lindstrom
Best Portrait Photo – Greg Lindstrom
Best Online Ad – Beacon Staff
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Julianna Marttila
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Julianna Marttila
Best Newspaper Promotional Ad – Steve Larson
Best Marketing Campaign – Beacon Staff
Third Place
Best Breaking News Story – Myers Reece and Tristan Scott
Best Feature Story – Myers Reece
Best Sports Feature – Andy Viano
Best Education Coverage – Myers Reece
Best Front Page – Steve Larson
Best Graphic – Steve Larson
Best News Photo – Justin Franz
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Dwayne Harris
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Dwayne Harris
Best Newspaper Promotional Ad – Steve Larson
Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad – Dwayne Harris and Greg Lindstrom