Flathead Beacon Named Best Weekly Newspaper in Montana

The Flathead Beacon was named the best weekly newspaper in the state at the Montana Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the association’s 134th annual convention in Big Sky.

In total, the Beacon took home 52 awards and 26 first-place plaques, including General Excellence, Best Overall Website, and the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper. The Beacon’s quarterly magazine, Flathead Living, won Best Niche Publication.

The Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper in Montana.

Beacon Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown was chosen as the next president of the association, a term that lasts one year, and the 135th convention will be held in the Flathead Valley in 2020.

First Place Awards

Thomas Dimsdale Award (Best Weekly Newspaper) – Flathead Beacon

General Excellence – Flathead Beacon

Best Niche Publication – Beacon Staff, Flathead Living magazine

Best Newspaper Special Section – Dwayne Harris, Picnic in the Park

Best Website – flatheadbeacon.com

Best Digital Presentation – Beacon Staff, “Disappeared”

Best News Story – Tristan Scott, “Bitcoin Under the Big Sky”

Best Sports Story – Andy Viano, “Eight Yards from Glory”

Best Feature Story – Tristan Scott, “Searching for Jon”

Best Sports Feature – Andy Viano, “Quiet Lion”

Best Lifestyle Coverage – Tristan Scott, “A Digital Dilemma for Wild Places”

Best Education Coverage – Andy Viano, “Rebranding the University of Montana”

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Tristan Scott, “Warding Off Wolves”

Best Investigative Journalism – Andy Viano, “Fight of Her Life”

Best Column Writing – Myers Reece, “Baby Gus”

Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing – Tristan Scott, “Catching Up”

Best Front Page – Steve Larson, The Food Issue

Best Graphic – Dwayne Harris, Digital Dilemma

Best News Photo – Justin Franz

Best Feature Photo – Greg Lindstrom

Best Portrait Photo – Justin Franz

Best Online Ad – Beacon Staff, Hidden Key Escape Games

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Julianna Marttila, 406 Bar & Grill

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Dwayne Harris, Izaak Walton Inn

Best Newspaper Promotional Ad – Steve Larson, “All the Tools Your Business Needs”

Best Marketing Campaign – Steve Larson, McGarvey, Heberling, Sullivan & Lacey

Second Place

Best Sports Story – Andy Viano

Best Sports Feature – Andy Viano

Best Lifestyle Coverage – Molly Priddy

Best Education Coverage – Myers Reece

Best Investigative Journalism – Molly Priddy

Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing – Rob Breeding

Best Front Page – Dwayne Harris

Best Graphic – Steve Larson

Best Feature Photo – Greg Lindstrom

Best Portrait Photo – Greg Lindstrom

Best Online Ad – Beacon Staff

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Julianna Marttila

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Julianna Marttila

Best Newspaper Promotional Ad – Steve Larson

Best Marketing Campaign – Beacon Staff

Third Place

Best Breaking News Story – Myers Reece and Tristan Scott

Best Feature Story – Myers Reece

Best Sports Feature – Andy Viano

Best Education Coverage – Myers Reece

Best Front Page – Steve Larson

Best Graphic – Steve Larson

Best News Photo – Justin Franz

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Dwayne Harris

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Dwayne Harris

Best Newspaper Promotional Ad – Steve Larson

Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad – Dwayne Harris and Greg Lindstrom