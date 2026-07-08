Columbia Falls Looking to Fill City Council Vacancy Following Resignation

Columbia Falls city councilors this week unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Councilor Christopher Semok, initiating a state-mandated 30-day deadline to fill the now vacant seat.

Eligible residents can throw their hat in the ring to assume the position until the November 2027 election by submitting a letter of interest to the city by July 20.

Semok, who was elected to his first term on the council in November 2025, resigned from his position on June 28 following a formal written letter of censure approved by his fellow councilors at their June 15 meeting.

The city council cited chronic meeting absenteeism and an overall lack of communication with the city and council about when and why meetings would be missed as reasons for the censure.

“This letter of censure is intended to be a formal expression of disapproval and a call to corrective action,” the letter stated. “It does not remove you from office or limit your authority as an elected official, but it does serve as an official record of the council’s concern.”

Mayor Donald Barnhart labeled the absences as “not acceptable,” while Councilor Kathy Price deemed it as a “disservice” to the community. Councilors also noted several controversial and important community discussions have occurred over the last six months, including the approval of a 421-unit residential development on former Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. land and the completion of requirements for the Montana Land Use Planning Act (MLUPA).

“Since the first of the year, we’ve had two meetings a month and this is our … third meeting in June; of those meetings, Councilperson Semok has attended five,” Barnhart said at the June 15 meeting. “I’m not sure how this council wants to address that but I think we’re really letting down the folks of this community when we don’t have the representation that’s required.”

Semok on June 28 responded to City Manager Eric Hanks’ email containing the censure letter saying he would no longer be able to fulfill his council duties due to an “overwhelming workload” at his place of employment, in addition to personal matters adding to the burden.

Columbia Falls City Council candidate Christopher Semok. Courtesy photo

“It was a pleasure to work with you all and while I wished it would have worked out better in my favor, I may have bitten off a little more than I can chew and added more onto my plate by registering for election,” Semok said in the email.

At age 22, Semok was the youngest candidate in the November 2025 city council election where he was one of four residents running for three open seats on the city council. Semok captured 509 votes, beating out fourth place finisher Hannah Pennigton by 65 votes for the final open council seat.

The city council now has a month to vote and approve an interim replacement for Semok to serve until the next municipal election. This means that the city will need candidates for two separate filings in the November 2027 election: candidates for three, four-year council positions set to expire, and candidates to complete Semok’s two-year unexpired term.

Eligible candidates looking to fill Semok’s vacancy in the meantime must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter and a city of Columbia Falls resident for greater than 60 days, according to city documents. Qualified individuals can send a letter of interest describing their background, qualifications, and interest in serving the community to the city clerk.

Letters of interest must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20, and the city council is expected to begin reviewing applications at its regular meeting later that night. If needed, applicant interviews may be conducted at a July 27 meeting ahead of the council’s anticipated selection of the interim councilor at its Aug. 3 meeting.

Interested applicants should submit their letter of interest via email or to: City of Columbia Falls Attn: City Clerk 130 6th Street West Columbia Falls, MT 59912 Email: [email protected]

Additional information regarding the appointment process is available by contacting City Manager Eric Hanks at [email protected] or 406-892-4384

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