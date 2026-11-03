2026 General Election: Results and Analysis

Montanans flocked to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, casting their ballots for a U.S. Senate and House race, a Montana state Supreme Court seat and three statewide ballot initiatives. Voters in and around Flathead County also selected the winners in four state Senate districts, 13 state House districts, the Public Service Commission District 5 seat and a competitive Flathead County commissioner’s seat.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. These results reflect preliminary, unofficial results, which the Beacon will update as ballots are counted across the state and county on election night and into the following days. The results will remain unofficial until provisional ballots are run and the election is canvassed.

For more information on candidates, ballot issues and more, please see the Flathead Beacon’s 2026 General Election Guide.

— Beacon Staff

U.S. Senate

Kurt Alme (Republican):

Kyle Austin (Libertarian):

Alani Bankhead (Democrat):

Seth Bodnar (Independent):

U.S. House

Aaron Flint (Republican):

Sam Forstag (Democrat):

Nick Sheedy (Libertarian):

Montana Supreme Court

Amy Eddy:

Dan Wilson:

Ballot Issues

Constitutional Initiative 132:

Constitutional Initiative 133:

Initiative 194:

State House

House District 1

Dakota Adams (Democrat):

Michelle Bianco (Republican):

House District 2

Jane Maahs (Democrat):

*Tom Millett (Republican):

*incumbent

House District 3

Derek Peachey (Republican):

*Debo Powers (Democrat):

*incumbent

House District 4

Paula Koch (Democrat):

Shaun Pandina (Republican):

House District 5

*Braxton Mitchell (Republican):

Luca Welle (Democrat):

*incumbent

House District 6

Darren Fix (Democrat):

Jim Riley (Republican):

House District 7

Madison Evans (Democrat):

*Courtenay Sprunger (Republican):

*incumbent

House District 8

Calvin Lime (Democrat):

*Lukas Schubert (Republican):

*incumbent

House District 9

*Steven Kelly (Republican):

Kate McLaughlin (Democrat):

*incumbent

House District 10

Catherine Allen (Democrat):

*Terry Falk (Republican):

*incumbent

House District 11

*Ed Byrne (Republican):

Maeve Kintzler (Democrat):

*incumbent

House District 12

Cindy Bruckner (Democrat):

*Tracy Sharp (Republican):

*incumbent

House District 13

Dalton Bradford (Democrat):

Finley Warden (Republican):

State Senate

Senate District 1

Steve Gunderson (Republican):

Jonathan Jameson (Democrat):

Senate District 4

Amy Regier (Republican):

Kyle Waterman (Democrat):

Senate District 6

Patrick Fitzpatrick (Democrat):

*Mark Noland (Republican):

*incumbent

Senate District 8

Christopher Paul Buckles (Republican):

Tyson Running Wolf (Democrat):

Public Service Commission District 5

*Annie Bukacek (Republican):

Kevin Hamm (Democrat):

*incumbent

County Commissioner

*Brad Abell (Republican):

Nathan Dugan (Democrat):

*incumbent