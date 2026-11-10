Billings Clinic–Logan Health Looks to the Sky for a New Name

Billings Clinic–Logan Health, the state’s largest hospital organization, is rebranding under a simpler name: One Sky Health. While the name nods to Montana’s moniker as Big Sky Country, it is designed to represent the unification of the two health care systems and the states they cover.

The new name nods to Montana’s nickname, Big Sky Country, but it is also meant to represent the unification of the two health systems and the two states they serve, Montana and Wyoming.

“The sky piece is not just Big Sky,” CEO Dr. Clint Seger said. “It’s that the sky connects all of us together, Montana and Wyoming, that nobody owns the sky, that we’re all part of it.”

The announcement comes three years after the merger of the two systems and in line with officials’ promise to rebrand by 2026. The network includes more than 25 hospitals, clinics and regional partnerships across the two states. More than 1,200 physicians and advanced practitioners provide 85 medical and surgical specialties.

The transition to the new name is expected to take two to three years, hospital officials said, with some exterior signage changing immediately. Officials did not estimate how much the rebranding would cost, though Seger said the long-term benefits far outweigh the price.

Before the merger, Kalispell Regional Healthcare rebranded as Logan Health in 2021, a process hospital officials at the time estimated would cost between $800,000 and $1 million.

“What we’re building is really important,” Seger said. “This is a health care system that is specifically designed for this region, specifically designed for the region that is made by people who live here, and that is unique in our country. So I hope people can see that and understand the importance of that for health care.”

Seger pointed to benefits the combined system has seen over the past three years, such as a shared electronic health records system and support for small rural, critical access hospitals. He said group purchasing has also saved money and described a central command center that serves as the system’s “central nervous system.”

“A center that actually knows each community, who’s in the community, what the resources are, and then also has the ability to, when you need to, quickly mobilize, pull resources together, and be able to anticipate needs in the community,” Seger said. “That’s what we’re building.”

The name change coincides with the launch Wednesday of a single systemwide benefits plan for employees, with no increase in costs to them, Seger said.

Hospital employees in Kalispell listen to hospital officials announce the new brand for Billings Clinic–Logan Health. Courtesy image

The combined system has seen some turbulence in recent years, including the formation of a primary care union at Logan Health earlier this year and a series of leadership changes.

Seger has been a rural hospitalist with Billings Clinic since 2008 and served in roles including chief medical officer. He became CEO of the clinic the year before the merger. When Dr. Craig Lambrecht resigned as CEO of the combined systems in 2024, Seger served as co-CEO with Kevin Abel until early this year, when the health system appointed Seger as the sole CEO. Abel returned in January to his role as president of Logan Health in Kalispell and Whitefish, a position he left a few months later.

“I’m looking forward to us not having to say a really long name to say who we are,” Seger said. “But it also helps us culturally to get away from an ‘us [versus] them’ (mentality). We want an us.”

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