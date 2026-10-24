2026 General Election: A Northwest Montana Voter’s Guide to Local, State and Federal Races
Absentee ballots went out Oct. 9, and Election Day is Nov. 3. Flathead Valley voters will weigh an open U.S. Senate seat, an open western congressional seat, a state Supreme Court contest, three ballot measures and a full slate of legislative and county races. Here’s what to know.By Beacon Staff
Editor’s Note: This voter’s guide will be updated between now and Election Day, Nov. 3, as we publish additional stories and candidate responses. Check back for the latest.
Last updated: Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.
Montana’s general election arrives after a year of political shake-ups. The late decisions by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke not to seek reelection left both of their seats open. In the Senate race, Republican Kurt Alme, Democrat Alani Bankhead, independent Seth Bodnar and Libertarian Kyle Austin remain on the ballot after an August withdrawal deadline passed with no one stepping aside. In the western congressional district, Republican Aaron Flint, Democrat Sam Forstag and Libertarian Nick Sheedy are competing to succeed Zinke.
Closer to home, voters will choose between Flathead District Judges Amy Eddy and Dan Wilson for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court, decide the Public Service Commission’s District 5 race, and fill four state Senate and 13 state House seats in the Flathead and surrounding counties, along with a Flathead County commission seat. They’ll also vote on three statewide ballot measures: Initiative 194 and Constitutional Initiatives 132 and 133.
Absentee ballots went out Oct. 9 and must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can check their registration status, track their ballot and find their legislative district at VoteMT.gov.
-Beacon Staff
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U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate Race: Alme Runs on Montana Roots and a Budget-Balancing Résumé
Montana’s Republican nominee is a two-time U.S. attorney and former state budget director who has spent his career in public service. He is campaigning on fiscal discipline and familiarity with the state.
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U.S. Senate Race: Libertarian Kyle Austin Pitches Himself as the ‘True Independent’
A pharmacist and farmer from Havre, whose party has disavowed his candidacy, says voters are ready for change.
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U.S. Senate Race: Bankhead Embraces Underdog Status in U.S. Senate Bid, Refusing to Roll Over
The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel won the Democratic primary in June and has resisted calls to drop out in favor of independent Seth Bodnar. She says Montana’s underdog story mirrors her own.
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U.S. Senate Race: Bodnar Pitches Independence as the Fix for a ‘Broken’ Washington
The former Green Beret and University of Montana president says he’d answer to voters, not parties, but polls show him trailing Republican Kurt Alme by 8 to 19 points.
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U.S. Chamber of Commerce Backs Alme in Senate Race
The organization lauded Alme in a Monday event in Kalispell, as the former U.S. attorney outlined his plans to root out fraud in government programs, cut taxes and require Congress to pass a balanced budget, should he win election.
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As Withdrawal Deadline Comes to a Close in Senate Race, Bankhead and Bodnar Both Commit to Staying the Course
The Democrat’s pledge to remain in the race offered a final word on the dropout question, eliciting a mixed response from left-leaning voters in the Flathead as the divide clears a path for Republican Kurt Alme to hold onto Montana’s open Senate seat
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Ahead of Withdrawal Deadline, Independent Bodnar Doubles Down on Promise to Stay in Senate Race
His press conference puts an exclamation point on the contentious dropout question — and both the independent’s and Democrat’s positions that neither will leave the race ahead of the Aug. 10 withdrawal deadline.
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Behind the Push to Clear the Field in Montana’s Senate Race
As the state’s Aug. 10 withdrawal deadline nears, pressure is building for either independent Seth Bodnar or Democrat Alani Bankhead to leave a contest they’re both determined to stay in.
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Bankhead-Supporting PAC Backs Out of Montana, Citing Lack of ‘Viable Path’ for a Democrat to Win
The Progressive Vet PAC poured millions into the Senate primary during its final weeks in support of Democrat Alani Bankhead. Now, it says it’s shifting its focus to back a Democratic candidate running in Kansas.
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Inside Seth Bodnar’s Declaration of Independence
In a state that has historically heralded its independent streak, Bodnar’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate sets up an experiment about whether a candidate running outside the two-party system can stave off Montana’s one-party rule.
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U.S. House
In Western Congressional District Race, Republican Aaron Flint and Democrat Sam Forstag Are Locked in a Dead Heat
Widely seen as the biggest ticket item in the state this fall, the race is likely to be defined by topics like cost-of-living and healthcare that have hit voters’ pocketbooks hard — though culture war issues could still play a role.
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At Kalispell Rally, Trump Urges Montanans to ‘Get Out and Vote’
The president’s first Kalispell visit, and the first by a sitting president since 1975, was aimed at boosting Republican congressional candidate Aaron Flint, who is locked in a dead heat with Sam Forstag.
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Forstag Outraises Flint by Nearly $1 Million as House Race Tightens to a Toss-Up
Republican Aaron Flint still leads in cash on hand and outside spending. In the Senate, joint fundraising committees put Kurt Alme on top, though independent Seth Bodnar’s campaign outraised Alme’s own.
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Forstag Shores Up Support from National Democrats in Western District Bid
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s backing of the smokejumper and local union leader is the latest indicator that the race in Montana’s western half is viewed as competitive, with both sides of the aisle investing national resources to win the seat
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Republican Reckonings and a Referendum on Trump Define Montana’s Western Congressional Primary
Four candidates are vying to keep the seat in GOP control after a last-minute shake-up. But as one candidate distinguishes himself with high-profile endorsements, the Republican primary is shaping up to be a referendum on whether that establishment support carries weight with voters.
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Western Congressional Race May Be Democrats’ Last Best Chance to Win a High-Profile Race this Cycle
Which candidate has the best chance of flipping Montana’s western congressional seat from red to blue? Voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on a four-way Democratic primary to answer that question in June, but all candidates agree the race comes with high stakes.
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Montana Supreme Court
Flathead Judges Amy Eddy and Dan Wilson Face Off in Montana Supreme Court Race
The Flathead County District Court judges in northwest Montana have outlined contrasting judicial philosophies over the court’s role in the nonpartisan race
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Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner is Sole Applicant for District Court Seat
Either Judge Amy Eddy or Judge Dan Wilson will leave the bench after November’s Montana Supreme Court election, opening a seat in the 11th Judicial District.
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Ballot Issues
Ballot Measure Would Add Constitutional Protections for Montana’s Ballot Initiative Process
Supporters say CI-133 would protect the initiative and referendum process from “unjustified interference by the government,” after legislators passed a slew of bills tightening ballot initiative rules. Backers argue that strategy weakens “voters’ ability to propose and vote on laws themselves.”
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CI-132 Would Enshrine Nonpartisan Judicial Elections in Montana’s Constitution
After a failed push by GOP lawmakers in 2025 to make court races partisan, supporters say CI-132 would protect a 90-year tradition. Opponents say party labels would give voters more transparency.
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Ballot Initiative 194 Aims to Remove ‘Dark Money’ From Montana’s Elections
‘The Montana Plan’ would limit businesses from contributing to candidates, political parties and state ballot issues if passed, drawing opposition from the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce.
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Kalispell Chamber Backs Ballot Issue to Keep Courts Nonpartisan
The chamber’s endorsement of the measure marks the second time the nonprofit has weighed in regarding initiatives on the ballot this year. While it’s supporting CI-132, the chamber has opposed another ballot initiative aimed at getting dark money out of politics.
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Kalispell Chamber Cites Risk to Advocacy Work as Reason it Opposes I-194
Proponents of the anti-dark money ballot measure dispute suggestions the measure would prevent businesses from supporting political measures.
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State House
A New Age of Montana Politics
The Flathead has six members of Generation Z running for office this fall — the highest number anywhere in the state. Their experiences running for office, serving as leaders, and the issues they’re focused on, help illustrate how the next generation could shape Montana’s future.
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Incumbent Millett, Democrat Maahs Offer Sharply Different Visions for House District 2
The Nov. 3 race pits a Republican lawmaker with one of the Montana Legislature’s most conservative voting records against a first-time candidate who says “more Democrats are coming out of hiding.”
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House District 3 Rivals Pledge to Fight Over Policy, Not Personalities
Democratic incumbent Debo Powers and Republican challenger Derek Peachey agreed to focus on policy, not personal attacks, as they vie to represent the competitive north Flathead Valley district.
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Pandina, Koch Face Off for House District 4 Seat After Incumbent’s Primary Defeat
Both first-time candidates stress deep community roots, but Republican Shaun Pandina and Democrat Paula Koch offer sharply different policy approaches
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Open House District 6 Seat Pits Homeschool Dad Against Navy Veteran
Republican Jim Riley and Democrat Darren Fix both want property tax relief, but they differ on school funding, natural resources and campaign finance.
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In House District 13, Two Political Newcomers Square Off
The Lake County district has been Republican-held for more than a decade and appears to favor conservative upstart Finley Warden, but Democrat Dalton Bradford hopes a favorable national environment and stronger local organizing can flip it.
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State Senate
Four-Term House Veteran and Democratic Newcomer Vie for Open Senate District 1 Seat
Republican Steve Gunderson, who sat out the 2025 session, and Democrat Jonathan Jameson, a geosteering specialist, are competing to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Cuffe.
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Regier, Waterman Face Off in Senate District 4 Race
The Republican House member and Democratic Kalispell councilor are running to represent downtown Kalispell and Evergreen
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Senate District 8 Candidates Weigh Health Care Costs and Natural Resources
Democratic Rep. Tyson Running Wolf and Republican Christopher Paul Buckles agree on the need for affordable health care and caution on data centers, but differ on solutions.
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