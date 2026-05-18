2026 Primary Election: A Northwest Montana Voter’s Guide to Local and Statewide Races

As voters cast ballots for this year’s party primaries, they’ll be weighing in on a primary election cycle characterized by abnormalities.

It started with the last-minute announcements of both U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines — each popular incumbents viewed as seeking highly anticipated reelection bids — that neither would pursue their seats again. Those announcements triggered competitive Republican primaries in each race, in addition to the already-competitive primaries that had shaped up on the Democratic side of the aisle to take on the sitting representative and senator. Candidates running for office from both major parties have touched on issues like affordability, healthcare and housing as ones likely to shape the landscape for federal office come November.

At the state level, GOP divisions have defined many of the state legislative races as the state party weighed in on primaries in an unprecedented move, naming an “Honor Roll” of candidates for the first time in recent memory, and releasing it to mixed reviews from those running for office. Property taxes have driven much of the conversation when it comes to GOP primaries for the state legislature, with legislators who voted for last year’s reform largely landing on the outskirts of the state’s Republican Party as it tries to determine how to govern with its continuing dominance in this formerly purple state.

That ethos extended down to the local level, where the Flathead County Republican Central Committee continued its tradition of endorsing local legislative candidates — and reached into county-level races to do so as well, sparking controversy when the body voted to bypass the sitting sheriff in his bid for reelection.

Republican voters in the Flathead (and in surrounding Glacier, Lincoln and Lake counties) will have the chance to determine several Republican legislative primary contests, along with choosing candidates for both the House and Senate. And in the Flathead, Republicans will see competitive races for sheriff and county clerk and recorder on their ballots.

Democrats will also see competitive races for both the U.S. House and Senate races on their primary ballots. Voters in House District 1 and Senate District 8 will also see competitive legislative races.

And for those voting on the Libertarian ballot, there is a competitive primary for the U.S. Senate.

Absentee ballots went out May 8. The primary takes place June 2. Voters can check their voter registration status here, and they can find their legislative district here.

– Mariah Thomas

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Seth Bodnar, a Montana Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks with veterans at a roundtable event at Patriotic American Brewery in Evergreen on April 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Inside Seth Bodnar’s Declaration of Independence

In a state that has historically heralded its independent streak, Bodnar’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate sets up an experiment about whether a candidate running outside the two-party system can stave off Montana’s one-party rule

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Republican candidates for U.S. House Ray Curtis, Aaron Flint and Albert Olszewski appear at a candidate forum hosted by Glacier Country Pachyderm Club at Flathead Valley Community College on May 5, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Republican Reckonings and a Referendum on Trump Define Montana’s Western Congressional Primary

Four candidates are vying to keep the seat in GOP control after a last-minute shake-up. But as one candidate distinguishes himself with high-profile endorsements, the Republican primary is shaping up to be a referendum on whether that establishment support carries weight with voters .

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Democratic House candidates for Montana’s 1st congressional district, Ryan Busse, Russ Cleveland, Matt Rains and Sam Forstag appear at a roundtable event at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center on March 9, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Western Congressional Race May Be Democrats’ Last Best Chance to Win a High-Profile Seat this Cycle

Which candidate has the best chance of flipping Montana’s western congressional seat from red to blue? Voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on a four-way Democratic primary to answer that question in June, but all candidates agree the race comes with high stakes .

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A voter drops their ballot into a collection box at the Flathead County Elections Department on Oct. 22, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bodnar, Alme Lead Federal Candidates in First Quarter Fundraising

The quarterly reports to the Federal Election Commission span the period from Jan. 1 to March 31. After a month of shakeups to the state’s federal races, the reports offer a first glimpse at where candidates may stand in the newly shaped primaries for the western congressional district and U.S. Senate .

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Rep. Lyn Bennett on the House Floor in the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Primary Politicking Puts Some Republican Lawmakers on the Defense

Ahead of the June 2 primary, incumbent Flathead Republicans who voted for property tax reform are facing down their own party, fending off challengers from the right in campaigns to retain their seats as attack ads, mailers and endorsements inundate their districts. Can they stay above the noise?

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Members of Flathead County Republican Women gather at the intersection of Idaho and Main in Kalispell to wave signs on Oct. 30, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Montana GOP Weighs In on Primaries, Bypassing Flathead Incumbents

The state party’s “Honor Roll” endorsements align with the local GOP’s picks, and put an exclamation point on Republican infighting that came to a head during the 2025 legislative session

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Flathead County Elections Office in Kalispell on June 4, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Primed for Several Competitive GOP Primaries

The county Republican central committee plans to endorse candidates in local legislative races again as campaigning ramps up. Democrats have also fielded candidates in each of the area’s legislative races, a feat the local chair called “a sign of growing energy.”

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Flathead County Sheriff candidates Evie Cahalen and Sheriff Brian Heino, pictured in Kalispell on March 27, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

‘Shock Factor’ Jolts Sheriff’s Race as Flathead County GOP Endorses Heino’s Challenger in Contested Primary

The move rankled some local Republicans, who defended incumbent Sheriff Brian Heino at the Flathead County Republican Central Committee’s Thursday night meeting and on social media, saying the local party’s endorsements in primary races have widened divides

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Voters stand in line at the Flathead County Election Department on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Two Candidates Look for the Republican Nomination in House District 3

Nurse practitioner Cathy Mitchell is up against technology entrepreneur Derek Peachey for the chance to unseat incumbent Democrat Debo Powers in November

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Nucleus Avenue and downtown Columbia Falls. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In Competitive House District 4, Two Challenge Incumbent Legislator in Republican Primary

The House District 4 race pits incumbent freshman legislator Lyn Bennett against entrepreneur Shaun Pandina and business owner Nathan Purdy as she tries to hold onto her seat

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Neighborhoods in Kalispell on March 26, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

GOP Candidates in Two-way Hunt for House District 6

The candidates, Arthur Dunn and Jim Riley, are campaigning for the seat held by State Rep. Amy Regier, who is running for Senate

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Main Street in downtown Kalispell on May 19, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Heart of Kalispell Primary Features Incumbent and Unseen Challenger for House District 7

Courtenay Sprunger is facing off against Luke Maxwell in her bid to retain her seat this spring

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Colorful rocks below the surface of Polson Bay on Flathead Lake at sunset on Nov. 30, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Incumbent Challenged for Republican Nomination in House District 13

The Polson district features a matchup between seasoned legislator Linda Reksten and newcomer Finley Warden

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An entrance to the Senate Chamber in the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Open Seat in Lincoln County’s Senate District 1 Draws Three-way Republican Contest

Two four-term Republican state reps are squaring off against a Merchant Marine from Libby in a three-way race for a Senate seat left open by termed-out lawmaker Mike Cuffe

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Browning, Mont., located on the Blackfeet Nation, pictured on Oct. 1, 2024. Beacon file photo

Two Democratic Candidates Vie for Nomination in Senate District 8

A two-way primary is taking place in Senate District 8 with both State Rep. Tyson Running Wolf and social worker Jade-Heather Ackerman on the Democratic ticket

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The Public Service Commission. Eliza Wiley | MTFP

Three Republicans Hope to Advance to Run for Public Service Commission’s District 5 Seat

The experienced three-way field includes the incumbent commissioner, who has held the seat for four years, as well as a former legislator from Helena and the PSC’s former executive director.

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A badge from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office pictured on May 6, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Retired Law Enforcement Officer Challenges Two-Term Sheriff

With no Democratic candidate, the primary race winner will determine the next Flathead County Sheriff

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U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke speaks to the press outside the Lake McDonald Lodge Auditorium in Whitefish on Aug. 20, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

Citing health issues, the Republican from Whitefish — a clear frontrunner in the high-stakes race for Montana’s western congressional district — announced Monday afternoon that he will serve out the remainder of his term

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Sen. Steve Daines hosts a roundtable discussion with small business owners. Beacon file photo

Daines Withdraws from U.S. Senate Race

Daines said he had “wrestled with this decision for months,” and that it was time for new leaders to “spearhead the fight for Montana “

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Sen. Steve Daines speaks at a rally that featured former Vice President Mike Pence at Glacier Park International Airport on Nov. 5, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Last-Minute Daines Withdrawal from Senate Race Sends Shockwaves Across State

The senator’s departure from the race minutes before Montana’s filing deadline caused an outcry from some members of his own party — and beyond — who argued the move sets a “dangerous precedent”

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