2026 General Election: A Northwest Montana Voter’s Guide to Local, State and Federal Races

Editor’s Note: This voter’s guide will be updated between now and Election Day, Nov. 3, as we publish additional stories and candidate responses. Check back for the latest.

Last updated: Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Montana’s general election lands on Nov. 3 this fall, following a campaign cycle characterized by last-minute switch-ups, mysterious PACs and tight races. For those who want to make their voices heard in this year’s election, ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Absentee ballots were first mailed out Oct. 9, and at this point, should be hand-delivered to your designated polling place or to the Flathead County Elections Office, located at 290 B N. Main St. in Kalispell. For a full list of polling locations, visit votemt.gov.

That website, run by the secretary of state, also allows voters who have already returned absentee ballots to check and ensure their ballots were received.

For those who didn’t receive an absentee ballot and plan to vote in person this week, polling places are statutorily required to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. And while a 2025 state law aimed to limit Election Day voter registration, it was blocked from going into place, which means voters can still show up and register to vote until 8 p.m. on Election Day. As long as voters are in line by 8 p.m. Tuesday, they should be allowed to cast a ballot. Voters can also register through noon on Monday.

To vote in person or register to vote on Election Day, voters must bring a photo ID with them. Acceptable forms of identification include a valid driver’s license or REAL ID, a Montana state identification card, a military ID, a tribal photo ID, a U.S. passport, a concealed-carry permit or a Montana University System photo ID. For those who don’t have one of the listed options, they must present a photo ID alongside a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document that shows a name and address.

On their ballots, Flathead Valley voters will select their preferred candidates in the U.S. Senate race and for Montana’s western congressional district. In the Senate race, Republican Kurt Alme, Democrat Alani Bankhead, independent Seth Bodnar and Libertarian Kyle Austin are vying for the seat. In the western congressional district, Republican Aaron Flint, Democrat Sam Forstag and Libertarian Nick Sheedy are competing to succeed U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke.

Voters will also choose between Flathead district judges Amy Eddy and Dan Wilson for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court, decide the Public Service Commission’s District 5 race, and fill four state Senate and 13 state House seats in the Flathead and surrounding counties, along with a Flathead County commission seat. They’ll also vote on three statewide ballot measures: Initiative 194, and Constitutional Initiatives 132 and 133.

– Beacon Staff

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U.S. SENATE

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COUNTY COMMISSIONER

U.S. Senate

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kurt Alme speaks to the Glacier Country Pachyderm Club in Kalispell on Oct. 2, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Senate Race: Alme Runs on Montana Roots and a Budget-Balancing Résumé

Montana’s Republican nominee is a two-time U.S. attorney and former state budget director who has spent his career in public service. He is campaigning on fiscal discipline and familiarity with the state.

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Kyle Austin, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, pictured in Whitefish on Sept. 24, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Senate Race: Libertarian Kyle Austin Pitches Himself as the ‘True Independent’

A pharmacist and farmer from Havre, whose party has disavowed his candidacy, says voters are ready for change.

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Alani Bankhead takes a selfie with supporters at the Northwest Montana Fair Parade in downtown Kalispell on Aug. 7, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Senate Race: Bankhead Embraces Underdog Status in U.S. Senate Bid, Refusing to Roll Over

The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel won the Democratic primary in June and has resisted calls to drop out in favor of independent Seth Bodnar. She says Montana’s underdog story mirrors her own.

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Seth Bodnar, a Montana Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks with veterans at a roundtable event at Patriotic American Brewery in Evergreen on April 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Senate Race: Bodnar Pitches Independence as the Fix for a ‘Broken’ Washington

The former Green Beret and University of Montana president says he’d answer to voters, not parties, but polls show him trailing Republican Kurt Alme by 8 to 19 points.

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U.S. Senate candidate Kurt Alme in Kalispell on Sept. 21, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Backs Alme in Senate Race

The organization lauded Alme in a Monday event in Kalispell, as the former U.S. attorney outlined his plans to root out fraud in government programs, cut taxes and require Congress to pass a balanced budget, should he win election.

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Alani Bankhead talks to constituents at the Northwest Montana Fair Parade in downtown Kalispell on Aug. 7, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

As Withdrawal Deadline Comes to a Close in Senate Race, Bankhead and Bodnar Both Commit to Staying the Course

The Democrat’s pledge to remain in the race offered a final word on the dropout question, eliciting a mixed response from left-leaning voters in the Flathead as the divide clears a path for Republican Kurt Alme to hold onto Montana’s open Senate seat

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Seth Bodnar, a Montana Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks with veterans at a roundtable event at Patriotic American Brewery in Evergreen on April 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ahead of Withdrawal Deadline, Independent Bodnar Doubles Down on Promise to Stay in Senate Race

His press conference puts an exclamation point on the contentious dropout question — and both the independent’s and Democrat’s positions that neither will leave the race ahead of the Aug. 10 withdrawal deadline.

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U.S. Senate candidates Seth Bodnar, left, who is running as an independent, and Democrat Alani Bankhead. Photo illustration by Pierce Ware

Behind the Push to Clear the Field in Montana’s Senate Race

As the state’s Aug. 10 withdrawal deadline nears, pressure is building for either independent Seth Bodnar or Democrat Alani Bankhead to leave a contest they’re both determined to stay in.

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Polling place at Lakeside QRU on June 2, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bankhead-Supporting PAC Backs Out of Montana, Citing Lack of ‘Viable Path’ for a Democrat to Win

The Progressive Vet PAC poured millions into the Senate primary during its final weeks in support of Democrat Alani Bankhead. Now, it says it’s shifting its focus to back a Democratic candidate running in Kansas.

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Seth Bodnar, a Montana Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate, pictured at Patriotic American Brewery in Evergreen on April 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Inside Seth Bodnar’s Declaration of Independence

In a state that has historically heralded its independent streak, Bodnar’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate sets up an experiment about whether a candidate running outside the two-party system can stave off Montana’s one-party rule.

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U.S. House

Aaron Flint (R) and Sam Forstag (D), candidates for Montana’s 1st Congressional District. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In Western Congressional District Race, Republican Aaron Flint and Democrat Sam Forstag Are Locked in a Dead Heat

Widely seen as the biggest ticket item in the state this fall, the race is likely to be defined by topics like cost-of-living and healthcare that have hit voters’ pocketbooks hard — though culture war issues could still play a role.

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President Donald Trump stumps for U.S. House candidate Aaron Flint and U.S. Senate candidate Kurt Alme at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell on Oct. 14, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

At Kalispell Rally, Trump Urges Montanans to ‘Get Out and Vote’

The president’s first Kalispell visit, and the first by a sitting president since 1975, was aimed at boosting Republican congressional candidate Aaron Flint, who is locked in a dead heat with Sam Forstag.

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Sam Forstag, Democratic candidate for Montana’s 1st congressional district, appears at a roundtable event at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center on March 9, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Forstag Outraises Flint by Nearly $1 Million as House Race Tightens to a Toss-Up

Republican Aaron Flint still leads in cash on hand and outside spending. In the Senate, joint fundraising committees put Kurt Alme on top, though independent Seth Bodnar’s campaign outraised Alme’s own.

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Sam Forstag (D) candidate for U.S. House District 1 in Montana, appears in support of Dr. Ruben Hipolito speaks at an event organized by union leaders to address Dr. Hipolito’s termination from Logan Health in Kalispell on July 7, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Forstag Shores Up Support from National Democrats in Western District Bid

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s backing of the smokejumper and local union leader is the latest indicator that the race in Montana’s western half is viewed as competitive, with both sides of the aisle investing national resources to win the seat

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Republican candidates for U.S. House Ray Curtis, Aaron Flint and Albert Olszewski appear at a candidate forum hosted by Glacier Country Pachyderm Club at Flathead Valley Community College on May 5, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Republican Reckonings and a Referendum on Trump Define Montana’s Western Congressional Primary

Four candidates are vying to keep the seat in GOP control after a last-minute shake-up. But as one candidate distinguishes himself with high-profile endorsements, the Republican primary is shaping up to be a referendum on whether that establishment support carries weight with voters.

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A voter pictured at the Montana Democrats Big Sky Victory Get Out The Vote tour in Kalispell on November 2, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Western Congressional Race May Be Democrats’ Last Best Chance to Win a High-Profile Race this Cycle

Which candidate has the best chance of flipping Montana’s western congressional seat from red to blue? Voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on a four-way Democratic primary to answer that question in June, but all candidates agree the race comes with high stakes.

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Montana Supreme Court

Diptych image of Judge Dan Wilson and Judge Amy Eddy. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead Judges Amy Eddy and Dan Wilson Face Off in Montana Supreme Court Race

The Flathead County District Court judges in northwest Montana have outlined contrasting judicial philosophies over the court’s role in the nonpartisan race

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Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner appears in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 1, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner is Sole Applicant for District Court Seat

Either Judge Amy Eddy or Judge Dan Wilson will leave the bench after November’s Montana Supreme Court election, opening a seat in the 11th Judicial District.

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Ballot Issues

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place at the Smith Valley Fire Department west of Kalispell on Nov. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ballot Measure Would Add Constitutional Protections for Montana’s Ballot Initiative Process

Supporters say CI-133 would protect the initiative and referendum process from “unjustified interference by the government,” after legislators passed a slew of bills tightening ballot initiative rules. Backers argue that strategy weakens “voters’ ability to propose and vote on laws themselves.”

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Joseph P. Mazurek Justice Building, which houses the Montana Supreme Court in Helena on Jan. 15, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

CI-132 Would Enshrine Nonpartisan Judicial Elections in Montana’s Constitution

After a failed push by GOP lawmakers in 2025 to make court races partisan, supporters say CI-132 would protect a 90-year tradition. Opponents say party labels would give voters more transparency.

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Voters filter in and out of a polling place at the Smith Valley Fire Department west of Kalispell on Nov. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ballot Initiative 194 Aims to Remove ‘Dark Money’ From Montana’s Elections

‘The Montana Plan’ would limit businesses from contributing to candidates, political parties and state ballot issues if passed, drawing opposition from the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce.

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Joseph P. Mazurek Justice Building, which houses the Montana Supreme Court in Helena on Jan. 15, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Chamber Backs Ballot Issue to Keep Courts Nonpartisan

The chamber’s endorsement of the measure marks the second time the nonprofit has weighed in regarding initiatives on the ballot this year. While it’s supporting CI-132, the chamber has opposed another ballot initiative aimed at getting dark money out of politics.

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“I Voted” stickers at a polling place at Lakeside QRU on June 2, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Chamber Cites Risk to Advocacy Work as Reason it Opposes I-194

Proponents of the anti-dark money ballot measure dispute suggestions the measure would prevent businesses from supporting political measures.

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State House

The Capitol in Helena on Jan. 15, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A New Age of Montana Politics

The Flathead has six members of Generation Z running for office this fall — the highest number anywhere in the state. Their experiences running for office, serving as leaders, and the issues they’re focused on, help illustrate how the next generation could shape Montana’s future.

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Montana State Capitol at dusk in Helena on Jan. 15, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Democrat Paula Koch Tops Flathead Valley Legislative Fundraising With $53,000 Haul

Local candidates for the state House and Senate raised nearly $358,000 for the general election, with the two north valley House races drawing the most money.

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“I Voted” stickers at a polling place at the Smith Valley Fire Department west of Kalispell on Nov. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In Deep-Red Flathead County, North Valley Legislative Contests Require Candidates to Compete

While some local politicians point to redistricting, which split the solidly blue city of Whitefish in half, as part of the reason the races are competitive, the north part of the valley has long seen its districts switch partisan hands.

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Jane Maahs (D) and Tom Millet (R), HD 2 candidates. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Incumbent Millett, Democrat Maahs Offer Sharply Different Visions for House District 2

The Nov. 3 race pits a Republican lawmaker with one of the Montana Legislature’s most conservative voting records against a first-time candidate who says “more Democrats are coming out of hiding.”

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Debo Powers (D) and Derek Peachey (R), HD 3 candidates. Hunter D’Antuono and courtesy photo

House District 3 Rivals Pledge to Fight Over Policy, Not Personalities

Democratic incumbent Debo Powers and Republican challenger Derek Peachey agreed to focus on policy, not personal attacks, as they vie to represent the competitive north Flathead Valley district.

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Paula Koch (D) and Shaun Pandina (R), HD 4 candidates. Courtesy photos

Pandina, Koch Face Off for House District 4 Seat After Incumbent’s Primary Defeat

Both first-time candidates stress deep community roots, but Republican Shaun Pandina and Democrat Paula Koch offer sharply different policy approaches

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Republican Braxton Mitchell, left, and Democrat Luca Welle are running for House District 5. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Two Gen Z Candidates Face Off in Flathead’s House District 5

Incumbent Braxton Mitchell calls the district safe, while challenger Luca Welle argues voters want lawmakers focused on affordability, public lands and local issues over “culture wars.”

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Darren Fix (D) and Jim Riley (R), candidates for HD 6. Picture Montana and Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Open House District 6 Seat Pits Homeschool Dad Against Navy Veteran

Republican Jim Riley and Democrat Darren Fix both want property tax relief, but they differ on school funding, natural resources and campaign finance.

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Madison Evans (D) and Courtenay Sprunger (R), HD 7 candidates. Coutesy Image and Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Candidates Pitch Property Tax Fixes and Affordability in House District 7

Republican Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, the incumbent, and Democrat Madison Evans discuss property taxes, housing and working across the aisle.

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Lukas Schubert (R) and Calivn Lime (D), HD 8 candidates. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon and courtesy image

Lime, Schubert Vie for House District 8 Seat

Democrat Calvin Lime is focused on Evergreen infrastructure and health care, while Republican incumbent Lukas Schubert plans to take on illegal immigration and affordable housing.

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Candidates Kate McLaughlin and Steven Kelly for HD 9. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kelly, McLaughlin Vie for House District 9 Seat

Republican incumbent Steven Kelly is running on public safety and law enforcement; Democrat Kate McLaughlin on a “families first” platform of affordable housing, health care access and child care.

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Terry Falk (R) and Catherine Allen (D), candidates for HD 10. Courtesy image and Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Allen, Falk Split on Taxes and School Funding in House District 10 Race

The Democratic newcomer and Republican incumbent disagree on Gianforte’s flat tax proposal, school choice and how to fix property tax reform.

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Ed Byrne (R) and Maeve Kintzler (D), HD 11 candidates. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Republican Incumbent Already Looking to 2027 in Deep Red House District 11 Race

Republican Ed Byrne won the district with 76% of the vote in 2024. Facing an uphill battle, Democratic challenger Maeve Kintzler entered the race to give voters another choice on the ballot.

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Cindy Bruckner (D) and Tracy Sharp (R), HD 12 candidates. Courtesy image and Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In House District 12, Property Taxes Remain Top Priority Across Party Lines

Democrat Cindy Bruckner is challenging Republican incumbent Tracy Sharp in a bid for the House seat spanning Lake and Flathead counties.

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Dalton Bradford (D) and Finely Warden (R), candidates for HD 13. Courtesy photos

In House District 13, Two Political Newcomers Square Off

The Lake County district has been Republican-held for more than a decade and appears to favor conservative upstart Finley Warden, but Democrat Dalton Bradford hopes a favorable national environment and stronger local organizing can flip it.

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State Senate

Jonathan Jameson, a Democrat, and Steve Gunderson, a Republican, are candidates for Senate District 1. Courtesy photo and Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Four-Term House Veteran and Democratic Newcomer Vie for Open Senate District 1 Seat

Republican Steve Gunderson, who sat out the 2025 session, and Democrat Jonathan Jameson, a geosteering specialist, are competing to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Cuffe.

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Kyle Waterman (D) and Amy Regier (R), candidates for SD 4. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Regier, Waterman Face Off in Senate District 4 Race

The Republican House member and Democratic Kalispell councilor are running to represent downtown Kalispell and Evergreen

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Tyson Running Wolf (D) and Christropher Paul Buckles (R), candidates for SD 8. Courtesy photo and Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Senate District 8 Candidates Weigh Health Care Costs and Natural Resources

Democratic Rep. Tyson Running Wolf and Republican Christopher Paul Buckles agree on the need for affordable health care and caution on data centers, but differ on solutions.

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County Commissioner

Flathead County Commission candidates Brad Abell and Nathan Dugan. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Democrat Nathan Dugan Challenges Incumbent Republican Brad Abell in Flathead County Commissioner Race

Nathan Dugan of Whitefish has centered his platform around housing and long-term planning while incumbent Brad Abell of the Columbia Falls area hopes to continue upgrading Flathead County’s infrastructure

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